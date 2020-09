You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man wanted for targeting Detroit police officers in shooting on city's west side



Man wanted for targeting Detroit police officers in shooting on city's west side Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago Watch: Kanpur cop reaches police station in inebriated state, suspended



An Uttar Pradesh cop allegedly misbehaved with people in an inebriated state. The incident took place inside Colonelganj Police Station in Kanpur. Police informed that the constable has been suspended.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago Man shot to death in Lozells, West Birmingham



A man has been shot dead in Lozells, West Birmingham on Wednesday, August 26. According to report, a 22-year-old man was shot on Lozells Road just after 12:30 and died a short time after arriving at.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this