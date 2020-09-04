Global  
 

A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career(CNN)A professor of African and Latin American studies who portrayed herself as Black has now revealed she has been lying. Jessica A. Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University, has written extensively about Africa, Latin America, the diaspora and identity, all while claiming her own Black and Latina heritage. But in an article published on Medium.com on Thursday, Krug revealed the truth: She is White. "To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then...
