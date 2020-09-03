Global  
 

Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with ChinaFed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater p ......
News video: Taiwan drops China from passport to avoid 'confusion' | Oneindia News

Taiwan drops China from passport to avoid 'confusion' | Oneindia News 01:27

 Taiwan has issued new passports to its nationals who are fed up of being confused for Chinese, particularly in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which originated in China's Wuhan. Taiwanese say they have been encountering problems while entering other countries which have stepped up health &...

Taiwan's redesigned passport shrinks words 'Republic of China'

 The freshly unveiled document instead has the word "Taiwan" bigger on the cover.
‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech speaker tells parliament, likely to rile China

 TAIPEI--The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday, channeling late U.S. President John F...
Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan [Video]

Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan

A three-year-old became entangled in a large kite during a festival in Taiwan.She was swept into the air in the northern city of Hsinchu but was notinjured, her parents confirmed.

Girl swept 30 feet in air by kite

 A three-year-old girl survived being swept more than 30 feet into the air after becoming entangled in a kite during a festival in Taiwan. (August 31)
 
LAC stand-off: Talks only option to restore peace, Delhi tells Beijing

 While holding China responsible for the deteriorating border situation, the MEA said Thursday the way forward was to hold negotiations "sincerely" and that India..
Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committal

 Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation [Video]

HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation

Hong Kong media tycoon and long-time China critic Jimmy Lai was found not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday. The pro-democracy activist was also arrested last month under Beijing's controversial national security law. Adam Reed reports.

Mike Pompeo announces fresh restrictions on Chinese diplomats in US

 The United States said on Wednesday it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or..
