|
Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater p ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taiwan Country in East Asia
Taiwan's redesigned passport shrinks words 'Republic of China'The freshly unveiled document instead has the word "Taiwan" bigger on the cover.
BBC News
‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech speaker tells parliament, likely to rile ChinaTAIPEI--The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday, channeling late U.S. President John F...
WorldNews
Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Girl swept 30 feet in air by kiteA three-year-old girl survived being swept more than 30 feet into the air after becoming entangled in a kite during a festival in Taiwan. (August 31)
USATODAY.com
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
LAC stand-off: Talks only option to restore peace, Delhi tells BeijingWhile holding China responsible for the deteriorating border situation, the MEA said Thursday the way forward was to hold negotiations "sincerely" and that India..
IndiaTimes
Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committalAmid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes
HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Mike Pompeo announces fresh restrictions on Chinese diplomats in USThe United States said on Wednesday it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this