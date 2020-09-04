Andy Murray crashes out of US Open 2020

Friday, 4 September 2020 () Andy Murray, who is making a comeback aftera career-threatening hip injury, had his comeback at the US Open 2020 cut short as he was defeated 2-6,3-6,4-6 by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.
Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson to reach theUS Open's second round.
Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..
Andy Murray says he 'started to believe' he could compete once more at thehighest level of tennis with each week that passed following hip surgery, ashe speaks ahead of the US Open. He had surgery to..
