What we learned from South Alabama's win over Southern Miss in FBS opener

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
It's college football season! Four takeaways from Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama in the Football Bowl Subdivision opener.
 Separated by less than 100 miles, Southern Miss and South Alabama had never met on the gridiron prior to Thursday night’s season opener in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson steps down: 'It is in the best interest of the players, coaches'

 The mutual decision for Jay Hopson to step down comes on the heels of Southern Miss' season-opening 32-21 loss to South Alabama.
NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year [Video]

NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year

The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships, according to reports at CNN. This is a decision that could potentially push fall sports to the spring. "We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. The NCAA's decision puts every fall sport, including FBS football, into a tailspin. However, it doesn't mean that fall sports simply won't happen, Emmert said.

