What we learned from South Alabama's win over Southern Miss in FBS opener

NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year



The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships, according to reports at CNN. This is a decision that could potentially push fall sports to the spring. "We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. The NCAA's decision puts every fall sport, including FBS football, into a tailspin. However, it doesn't mean that fall sports simply won't happen, Emmert said.

