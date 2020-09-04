|
What we learned from South Alabama's win over Southern Miss in FBS opener
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
It's college football season! Four takeaways from Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama in the Football Bowl Subdivision opener.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of South Alabama public, national research university in Mobile, Alabama, United States; officially nicknamed "South"
Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson steps down: 'It is in the best interest of the players, coaches'The mutual decision for Jay Hopson to step down comes on the heels of Southern Miss' season-opening 32-21 loss to South Alabama.
USATODAY.com
Southern Miss Golden Eagles football
NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Top group of American college football teams whose season can end in a bowl game
NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Tweets about this