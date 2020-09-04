Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong security law: UN experts voice deep concerns

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Hong Kong security law: UN experts voice deep concernsOn Friday the 14-page letter was posted on the UN human rights office website, 48 hours after it was sent to the Chinese government. It was sent by Fionnuala Ni Aolain, a UN special rapporteur on protecting human rights while countering...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

9/23: CBSN AM

 Trump heads to U.N. amid whistleblower controversy; Son says Apple Watch saved his father's life
CBS News

Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This Year

 The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations..
WorldNews

COVID-19 will push 47M women into extreme poverty by 2021: UN

 United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic will disproportionately affect women and push 47 million more women and girls into extreme poverty by 2021, reversing..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

10/16: CBSN AM

 12 Democrats take the stage at fourth primary debate; Hong Kong protesters burn Lebron James jersey
CBS News

9/3: CBSN AM

 Deadly storm nears Florida coast; Protests continue in Hong Kong
CBS News

7/1: CBSN AM

 Thousands march against extradition bill in Hong Kong. Group of demonstrators attempt to storm legislature during peaceful protests. Florida woman dies from..
CBS News

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin Fionnuala Ní Aoláin Irish legal academic


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai cleared of intimidation charges [Video]

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai cleared of intimidation charges

Case against media tycoon dates back to 2017 and is not related to his arrest under China-imposed national security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation [Video]

HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation

Hong Kong media tycoon and long-time China critic Jimmy Lai was found not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday. The pro-democracy activist was also arrested last month under Beijing's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong shopping mall [Video]

Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong shopping mall

Despite Hong Kong's controversial new security law, dozens of protesters staged an anti-government demonstration in a shopping mall today (August 30th) before police broke up the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:49Published

Tweets about this