Coronavirus: Italy ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital

Retesting For COVID-19 Four Weeks Later May Help Limit Spread Of Virus



People with confirmed COVID-19 should be retested four weeks after symptoms first appear. This is to minimize their risk of spreading the virus, according to the authors of a new study. In more than 1,100 infected adults in Italy, retesting four weeks later showed a stark difference. UPI reports that the research showed 61% no longer had the virus in their systems. However, a second retest to confirm the initial findings showed some false negatives.

