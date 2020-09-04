|
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said. Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest....
Portland, Oregon
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspectA senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was..
USATODAY.com
Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrestThe suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.
BBC News
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP sourceA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald
Oregon
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump
Lacey, Washington
Federal Bureau of Investigation
United States Marshals Service
