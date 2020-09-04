Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says

'Operation Not Forgotten' Turns Up 39 Missing Kids in Georgia



In just two weeks, an operation by the US Marshals Service turned up 39 missing children in the Atlanta metro area. 'Operation Not Forgotten' tracked down 26 missing children, as well as the safe location of 13 others, in 20 counties in the Atlanta and Macon area. According to Newser, nine individuals were arrested in the process. The children's ages were said to be between 3 and 17, and were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.

