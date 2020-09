MiEverest picks star three-year-old Rothfire for $15 million showcase Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Robert Heathcote-trained Rothfire has become the fourth horse into this year's The Everest after accepting the micro-ownership group's slot. Robert Heathcote-trained Rothfire has become the fourth horse into this year's The Everest after accepting the micro-ownership group's slot. 👓 View full article

