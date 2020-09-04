Japan bracing for dangerously powerful typhoon

Waves crash into a beach in Okinawa, Japan, this morning as Typhoon Maysak, causes choppy seas in the area.
The typhoon moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. Forecasters said the storm had maintained its strength.
Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that...
Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as..
