What stores and restaurants are open Labor Day? Here's the list of businesses open or closed Monday

Conservative Group Does Not Have Legal Standing To Sue Over Chick-Fil-A Airport Rejection, Court Rules



A group of conservatives does not have the legal standing to sue the city of San Antonio. The group wanted to sue over the city's rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city’s airport. The City Council approved a contract last year with an Atlanta-based company to bring new vendors to the Airport. The council however told it to strike Chick-fil-A and find another vendor, which upset the members of the conservative group.

