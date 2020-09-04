Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect as investigators moved to arrest him

The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland, Oregon

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..

A senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was..

The suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..

