|
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect as investigators moved to arrest him
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source SaysA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..
WorldNews
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspectA senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was..
USATODAY.com
Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrestThe suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.
BBC News
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP sourceA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald
Lacey, Washington City in Washington, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this