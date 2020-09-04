Global  
 

Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubbleBEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers resumed search operations early Friday in a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s deadly blast in hopes of finding a survivor under the rubble after a pulsing signal was detected. The search came as Lebanon was to mark one month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands of people and traumatized the country. A moment of silence was planned at 6:08 p.m., the moment that marks the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history on Aug. 4. Search operations first began Thursday afternoon after a...
