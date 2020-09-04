Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM to be appointed UK trade advisor

BBC News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Despite criticism, the ex-Australian PM's job will be confirmed later on Friday, the BBC understands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country 00:38

 Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon on COVID-19, independence & Abbott [Video]

Sturgeon on COVID-19, independence & Abbott

Scotland's First Minister talks to Kay Burley about COVID-19 and Tony Abbott's possible appointment as trade envoy.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 11:04Published
Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment [Video]

Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment

On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Brexit briefing: 123 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 123 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

British PM Boris Johnson under growing pressure not to hire Tony Abbott as trade envoy

 There are growing calls in Britain to snub Tony Abbott for a potential trade advisor role due to concerns about previous comments on women and homosexuality.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

Tony Abbott for UK post-Brexit trade role sparks outrage

 Pressure is growing for the appointment of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to be blocked due to his views on equality and the environment. He is set...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SBSBelfast Telegraph

UK urged to drop ex-Australia PM Abbott from trade envoy job

 LONDON (AP) — Prominent equality and environmental activists, including “Lord of the Rings” star Ian McKellen, have urged the British government to drop...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this