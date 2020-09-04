Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM to be appointed UK trade advisor

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister...
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..
Pressure is growing for the appointment of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to be blocked due to his views on equality and the environment. He is set...
LONDON (AP) — Prominent equality and environmental activists, including "Lord of the Rings" star Ian McKellen, have urged the British government to drop...