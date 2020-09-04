Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says NoSlamming reports, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said that claims that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by Taiwan were false. On 4 September, Taiwanese social media was abuzz with reports on how the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Multiple videos were circulated on social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke taken from an unknown location. Some users had also tweeted saying the fighter jet crashed due to a technical glitch. #最新消息，侵擾飛越台海和南海的中共解放軍蘇愷35戰機廣西墜毀飛行員重傷 有視頻為證 pic.twitter.com/N3SEDsnl2E— Cheng Kaifu...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military 00:39

 Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Guangxi Guangxi Autonomous region of China

Chinese dam collapse warns of future disasters [Video]

Chinese dam collapse warns of future disasters

The dam at a small reservoir in China's Guangxi region gave way last month after days of heavy rain, in a collapse that could be an ominous sign for many of the country's 94,000 aging dams as the weather gets more extreme. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:09Published

Taiwan Strait Taiwan Strait Strait between mainland China and Taiwan


South China Sea South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan

China Warns of “Accidental” Military Confrontation with US

 China’s military has warned of an unintentional military confrontation with the US if it does not halt its naval operations in the South China Sea, insisting..
WorldNews

How Shinzo Abe's exit could threaten regional stability and Japan's alliance with the US

 (CNN)Rumors concerning Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's health had circulated for weeks, and while his resignation on Friday could not have come as a..
WorldNews

Galwan clash aftermath: Indian Navy deployed frontline warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
DNA

Post-Galwan clash, Indian Navy quietly deployed warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India -China border tension: 'Way ahead is military, diplomatic negotiations,' says MEA [Video]

India -China border tension: 'Way ahead is military, diplomatic negotiations,' says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hit out at China for the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC). MEA's Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India strongly urges China to sincerely engage with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
Car narrowly misses woman after smashing into shop in China [Video]

Car narrowly misses woman after smashing into shop in China

A car narrowly missed a woman after it smashed into a shop in eastern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads [Video]

China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

US Department of Defense says China is planning to double the number of its nuclear warheads in the next 10 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Sino-US Tensions Flare Up

 U.K. stocks drifted lower on Thursday, with escalating tensions between the United States and China over the South China Sea keeping investors nervous.
RTTNews

Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No

Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No Slamming reports, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said that claims that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by Taiwan...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

US Churns The South China Sea – Analysis

US Churns The South China Sea – Analysis By Manoj Joshi The US turned up the heat on China just a notch more on Wednesday when it imposed visa restrictions on various Chinese individuals who have...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Business InsiderHNGNWorldNews

Tweets about this