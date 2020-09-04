Global  
 

Michael Jordan places his latest bet with DraftKings deal

FT.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Move by retired basketball legend points to growing market for US sports betting despite pandemic
 DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama reports.

