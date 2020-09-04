Global
Michael Jordan places his latest bet with DraftKings deal
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Michael Jordan places his latest bet with DraftKings deal
Friday, 4 September 2020 (
7 hours ago
)
Move by retired basketball legend points to growing market for US sports betting despite pandemic
Reuters Studio
2 days ago
NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings
00:46
DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama reports.
