Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman 03:44 Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was found guilty of strangling to death Jennifer Laude in 2014 in Olongapo City, the Philippines. The...