Stars and Stripes: Trump orders famed US military newspaper to shut

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election



The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never done. But according to CNN, delaying the election is something President Donald Trump's team has been hinting at for quite some time. Last May, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was asked by Time magazine if he was willing to "commit that the elections will happen on November third.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970