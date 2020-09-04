Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Losers' and 'suckers': Military service made men in my family nothing like Donald Trump

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was the smart guy who passed up the chance to serve his country through military service for the thrill of making real money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family

Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family 00:36

 President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man by law enforcement. Subsequent demonstrations have also turned...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House defends Trump on Atlantic article

 Two top advisers to President Donald Trump vigorously defended the US commander in chief Friday after the publication of an article in The Atlantic alleging that..
USATODAY.com
Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report [Video]

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report

[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, labelled as "disgusting" if true. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Trump says he's reversing decision to shutter Stars and Stripes newspaper

 In a previously unpublicized memo cited by USA TODAY on Friday, the Pentagon delivered an order to shutter the Stars and Stripes newspaper this month.
USATODAY.com
Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden [Video]

Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday blasted cryptic claims President Trump made during a Fox News interview this week about alleged thugs he said had boarded an airplane seeking to cause damage at the RNC last week and that an investigation was under way.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Book excerpt: "Compromised" by Peter Strzok

 The former FBI Special Agent writes of the Bureau's investigation into members of Trump's circle and their ties to Russia
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting' [Video]

Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting'

On Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called out President Trump for reported remarks he made about fallen U.S. military men and women.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:10Published
Trump Insists Report He Called Dead Vets ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ is ‘A Total Lie’ [Video]

Trump Insists Report He Called Dead Vets ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ is ‘A Total Lie’

“Losers” and “suckers.” Familiar insults from President Trump, but he insists never towards fallen soldiers. A new report from The Atlantic says otherwise.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published
Report Alleges Trump Called Veterans ‘Suckers’ And ‘Losers’ [Video]

Report Alleges Trump Called Veterans ‘Suckers’ And ‘Losers’

A report in the Atlantic has said multiple sources have verified claims that Donald Trump has made several disparaging comments about America’s war veterans who died or were captured, including late..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

ubnm

UBNM National security adviser hails "remarkable" Serbia-Kosovo agreement https://t.co/dlWzlHol8T (via… https://t.co/xqW5na6C6I 10 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: National security adviser hails “remarkable” Serbia-Kosovo agreement https://t.co/s2QASiilGT 21 minutes ago