|
'Losers' and 'suckers': Military service made men in my family nothing like Donald Trump
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was the smart guy who passed up the chance to serve his country through military service for the thrill of making real money.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
White House defends Trump on Atlantic articleTwo top advisers to President Donald Trump vigorously defended the US commander in chief Friday after the publication of an article in The Atlantic alleging that..
USATODAY.com
Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Trump says he's reversing decision to shutter Stars and Stripes newspaperIn a previously unpublicized memo cited by USA TODAY on Friday, the Pentagon delivered an order to shutter the Stars and Stripes newspaper this month.
USATODAY.com
Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
Book excerpt: "Compromised" by Peter StrzokThe former FBI Special Agent writes of the Bureau's investigation into members of Trump's circle and their ties to Russia
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this