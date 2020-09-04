Global  
 

How 'Mulan's Jason Scott Lee got ripped playing villain Böri Khan: 'I was tortured to death every day'

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020
Jason Scott Lee, 53, went on a grueling journey to play villainous Böri Khan in "Mulan" after he was asked to get shredded. The results are onscreen.
