Anna Faris is exiting CBS comedy 'Mom' after seven seasons

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Anna Faris is leaving CBS's 'Mom' after seven seasons; the absence of aspiring lawyer Christy, will be explained in the season premiere.
 CBS' comedy 'Mom' will go into its eighth season without one of its two leads.

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season. Faris and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday confirming the news. "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in her statement. "I'm so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.

