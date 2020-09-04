|
At least 10 Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritania
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — At least 10 Malian soldiers have been killed in a night-time attack by Islamic extremists in the country’s west near its border with Mauritania, the Malian army said Friday. It was the largest attack on the military since it staged a coup d’etat on Aug. 18. The Malian Army mission in Guire suffered deaths, injuries and material damage in the attack on Thursday, according to the Malian military’s Twitter account. “Reinforcements have been...
