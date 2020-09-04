|
No coronavirus vaccine until mid-2021, warns WHO
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The World Health Organization has said it does not expect widespread immunisation against coronavirus until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed encouraging early results from a Russian vaccine. The virus, which has killed nearly 870,000 people worldwide continues to spread, with Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi now in...
