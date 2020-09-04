Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No coronavirus vaccine until mid-2021, warns WHO

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
No coronavirus vaccine until mid-2021, warns WHOThe World Health Organization has said it does not expect widespread immunisation against coronavirus until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed encouraging early results from a Russian vaccine. The virus, which has killed nearly 870,000 people worldwide continues to spread, with Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi now in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To

COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing" 00:36

 The United States is heading towards 6 million Covid-19 cases, according to CNN. The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response has a message for Americans: Do not wait for a vaccine to stop the community spread of the virus. "Do the right thing today. Because if we do the right thing today,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

‘Vacine nationalism will prolong Covid-19 pandemic, not shorten it’: WHO chief [Video]

‘Vacine nationalism will prolong Covid-19 pandemic, not shorten it’: WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that "vaccine nationalism" would only slow the effort to quash the pandemic and called for vaccines to be used fairly and effectively. "Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it," Tedros said. Tedros said 78 high-income countries had now joined the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, bringing the total to 170 countries, and the "number is growing". He urged others to join by the Sept. 18 deadline for binding commitments. "If and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively ... In other words, the first priority must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:09Published
Farmers union in Amritsar protests against COVID-19 testing [Video]

Farmers union in Amritsar protests against COVID-19 testing

Members of Kisan Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar staged a protest against World Health Organization (WHO), regarding coronavirus sample testing. "If any health team comes to test in our village forcibly, then we will peacefully send them back," said a protester. He also claimed that there is not a single case of coronavirus in his village in last 5-6 months. They also protested against new agricultural ordinance.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
76 rich countries join WHO vaccine alliance [Video]

76 rich countries join WHO vaccine alliance

Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Silvio Berlusconi Silvio Berlusconi Italian politician and media tycoon

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi tests Covid-19 positive

 Milan, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and early-stage double..
WorldNews

Berlusconi hospitalized after positive virus test

 The incredible appreciating yuan Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been hospitalized..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Italy ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital

 Silvio Berlusconi has medical checks in Milan, after testing positive for coronavirus this week.
BBC News

Former Italian premier Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

 Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for COVID-19 after a precautionary check and will quarantine at home, his press office said..
WorldNews

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

New political party representing second-generation migrants launches in Italy [Video]

New political party representing second-generation migrants launches in Italy

The party is called 'Future is Now' and was founded by the son of two Morrocan migrants.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
New political party fighting for migrant rights launches in Italy [Video]

New political party fighting for migrant rights launches in Italy

The party is called 'Future is Now' and was founded by the son of two Morrocan migrants.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In California: Positivity Rates Continue To Drop Slightly [Video]

Coronavirus In California: Positivity Rates Continue To Drop Slightly

There are some encouraging signs that California is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:31Published
Could a Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in the US Be Ready by November 1st? [Video]

Could a Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in the US Be Ready by November 1st?

Could a Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in the US Be Ready by November 1st?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (Afternoon Edition) [Video]

Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (Afternoon Edition)

The latest on coronavirus in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi tests Covid-19 positive

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi tests Covid-19 positive Milan, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and early-stage double...
WorldNews Also reported by •AceShowbizBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsNews24FOXNews.comHaaretzIndiaTimesSBSDeutsche Welle

No coronavirus vaccine until mid-2021, warns WHO

No coronavirus vaccine until mid-2021, warns WHO The World Health Organization has said it does not expect widespread immunisation against coronavirus until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed...
WorldNews

Italy's Berlusconi had virus fever, aches but feels better

 ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi says he no longer has fever or aches from the “insidious disease” of COVID-19 as he recovers in...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this