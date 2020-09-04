Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly couldn't 'handle the pressure' of the job

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The president's criticism of his former chief of staff comes as he's facing explosive allegations that he disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump suggests Kelly could have leaked article

 President Donald Trump defended himself for the second time Friday against accusations in an Atlantic article that he mocked American war dead -- even suggesting..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump says he'll award Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom

 Donald Trump said Friday he intends to give the nation's highest civilian honor to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.
USATODAY.com

Trump slams Atlantic article on his alleged comments about fallen U.S. service members

 President Trump strongly denied an Atlantic story that he had called fallen U.S. service members "losers" and "suckers." He also slammed the press and his former..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Sept. 4 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Sept. 4th: Biden slams Trump over alleged comments about U.S. troops; Trump announces Serbia-Kosovo agreement: Jacob Blake..
USATODAY.com

John F. Kelly John F. Kelly former White House Chief of Staff and Former United States Marine Corps General

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former White Chief Of Staff Plans Hedge Fund [Video]

Former White Chief Of Staff Plans Hedge Fund

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney plans to launch a hedge fund focused on financial-sector stocks. The firm is named Exegis Capital. Mulvaney talked about the fund on S&P Global's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump Reportedly Offered FBI Director Job with a Demand: Loyalty to Only Him [Video]

Trump Reportedly Offered FBI Director Job with a Demand: Loyalty to Only Him

When President Trump ousted then-FBI Director James Comey, when he offered someone else the position, there was one stipulation; loyalty to Trump. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war [Video]

'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Kosovo And Serbia Sign ‘Historic’ Deal Under Trump’s Auspices

Kosovo And Serbia Sign ‘Historic’ Deal Under Trump’s Auspices Serbian and Kosovo leaders signed a landmark agreement on mainly economic issues on Friday at the White House on Friday – which President Trump called a...
Eurasia Review

Trump Denies Insulting Troops As Poll Shows Military Vote Up For Grabs

Trump Denies Insulting Troops As Poll Shows Military Vote Up For Grabs Watch VideoPresident Trump casts himself as the ultimate friend of the troops, going so far as to say that he's done more for America's military than...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Fox Rips Reporter ‘Softballs’ to Biden: Like When ‘Trump Calls on Some Niche Pro-Trump Publication to Ask How Magnificent He Is’

 Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt called out reporters for throwing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden softball questions during his Q&A on Friday,...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

MinecraftTimez

Daily News In Kenosha this week, the contrast between Trump and Biden was strong. https://t.co/j7XnSq4o4M 1 minute ago

SocialWJustice1

SocialWJustice RT @nytimes: President Trump and Joe Biden arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for back-to-back events this week, each striking a sharply differ… 50 minutes ago

mandsisme

Mands RT @versharma: There are a lot of ways you can contrast Biden and Trump, especially in terms of empathy, including both of their visits to… 3 hours ago

versharma

Versha Sharma There are a lot of ways you can contrast Biden and Trump, especially in terms of empathy, including both of their v… https://t.co/hneWskXvFK 6 hours ago