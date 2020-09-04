Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory wins reinstatement appeal: 'It's go time'

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Randy Gregory, who has been suspended four times, can begin practicing fully with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 5 and is eligible to play after Oct. 19.
