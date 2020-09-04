|
Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory wins reinstatement appeal: 'It's go time'
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Randy Gregory, who has been suspended four times, can begin practicing fully with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 5 and is eligible to play after Oct. 19.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Randy Gregory American football defensive end
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shifts tone on protests during national anthem: Players need help from AmericaCowboys owner Jerry Jones, who long told players to stand "toe on the line" during national anthem, said Friday his players' opinions are diverse.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shares preference for how team should address national anthemThe Cowboys' plans during the national anthem remain unclear, but quarterback Dak Prescott has a precise vision for what he'd like to see.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys wear blank jerseys for first football broadcast under Mike McCarthyBy keeping numbers and player names off uniforms, new Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is keeping any intel as close to the vest as possible.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this