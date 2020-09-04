Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Filipino YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena dies at 26: 'May he be remembered for all the joy'

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a popular Filipino personality hailed as "one of the pioneers of YouTube vlogging" in the Philippines, has died. He was 26.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Tiffany Haddish Tested Positive For COVID-19

 Tiffany Haddish is revealing she tested positive for the coronavirus, and she's opening up about her experiences with testing and learning her diagnosis. Tiffany..
TMZ.com
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published
'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai. Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Philippines: Activists fight to change culture of harassment [Video]

Philippines: Activists fight to change culture of harassment

The age of sexual consent is 12 years in the Philippines, one of the lowest in the world.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Jamal Khashoggi, other "guardians" are Time's Person of the Year for 2018

 Time magazine has revealed its pick for Person of the Year: a group of journalists that the magazine is calling "the guardians." They include slain reporter..
CBS News

Philippine appeals block release of US Marine in killing

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman will remain behind bars while her family and the..
WorldNews

Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companies

 Reuters, MANILA The Philippines would not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the US and would make its own decisions, not..
WorldNews

Tweets about this