Former Cook Islands prime minister dies of coronavirus in New Zealand
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Joseph Williams, a well-known member of the medical community in the Cook Islands and New Zealand, was the second coronavirus-related death in the country after more than three months of no COVID-19 fatalities.
Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on..