Former Cook Islands prime minister dies of coronavirus in New Zealand

SBS Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Joseph Williams, a well-known member of the medical community in the Cook Islands and New Zealand, was the second coronavirus-related death in the country after more than three months of no COVID-19 fatalities.
