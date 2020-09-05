Lionel Messi to stay in Barcelona till 2021, fans heave big sigh of relief
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Lionel Messi made a shock announcement that he wanted to leave Barcelona last month but said he would see out his contract until 2021 in order to avoid taking the club to court.
Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that..
