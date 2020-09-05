Global  
 

Jessica Krug will not teach this semester, George Washington University says

BBC News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Jessica Krug admitted in a blog post that she was a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.
Professor Investigated for Posing as Black Won’t Teach This Term, Officials Say

 George Washington University said the professor, Jessica A. Krug, will not have classes this semester after a blog post with her byline described a deception of..
NYTimes.com

A white professor says she pretended to be Black, Afro-Latina for her entire career

 George Washington University professor Jessica A. Krug admitted to her years of Black appropriation in a Thursday post on Medium.
 
USATODAY.com

A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career

 (CNN)A professor of African and Latin American studies who portrayed herself as Black has now revealed she has been lying. Jessica A. Krug, an associate..
WorldNews

Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor says she lied about being black

 Jessica Krug, a white Jewish woman, admitted she had lied about black for many years.
BBC News

