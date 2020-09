Cameron Smith has a spring in his step – and so do the Melbourne Storm Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

At 37, Cameron Smith knows he is physically and mentally able to cope with a 20th season in the top flight. And Storm insiders are beginning to think he will play on. 👓 View full article

