Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Ric Bucher talks Harden's playoff tendencies & why his legacy is largely on the line | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher talks Harden's playoff tendencies & why his legacy is largely on the line | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 03:52

 Ric Bucher joins the show to discuss whose legacy is more on the line tonight between James Harden & Russell Westbrook during game 7 of round 1 of NBA playoffs. Bucher feels Harden is largely responsible for the success or failure of the Houston Rockets and has huge stake in game 7 tonight.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Harden James Harden American basketball player

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News

How James Harden sealed Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory vs. Oklahoma City Thunder despite poor shooting

 James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
USATODAY.com

Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas

Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'

 After the Houston Rockets defeated the OKC Thunder in Game 7, Chris Paul took issue with referee Scott Foster's delay of game call on him.
USATODAY.com

Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7

 With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers Game

 LeBron James honored Chadwick Boseman Saturday night at the Lakers/Trail Blazers game ... and echoed a feeling millions of people share about the tragedies of..
TMZ.com

Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offs

 The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine again as Lakers close out Blazers in Game 5

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 79 points as the Lakers finished off the Blazers in Game 5 for their first playoff series win since 2012.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

10/16: CBSN AM

 12 Democrats take the stage at fourth primary debate; Hong Kong protesters burn Lebron James jersey
CBS News

Barack Obama advised LeBron James, Chris Paul, other players to finish NBA postseason

 LeBron James, Chris Paul and others were uncertain about whether to continue the NBA playoffs and received advice from former President Barack Obama.
USATODAY.com

Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook American basketball player

The Call of Duty League’s championship team will win this ridiculous throne

 The winner of this weekend’s Call of Duty League championship will get the normal assortment of goodies, including a trophy, a ring, and a hefty chunk of a..
The Verge
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

They invented a sneaker-meets-dress shoe for men. Is this the future of footwear?

 Call him mad — or maybe just a cockeyed optimist — but Justin Schneider appears to be hopeful. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced iconic brands..
WorldNews

Guess Who This Bow Baby Turned Into!

 Before this baby in a bow was an epic entrepreneur on the cover of numerous magazines, she was just another silly sweetie having fun in sunny Los Angeles,..
TMZ.com

You may not be able to watch Tenet, but you can stream the movie’s score and it slaps

 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting theaters in the United States, but not really. The film’s limited release in cities and states where theaters..
The Verge

'Whip/Nae Nae' rapper charged in attempted hatchet attack

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Silento, the rapper known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was charged Thursday with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE

The Houston Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their series tonight, and the FOX BET LIVE crew decide who they think will come out on top. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:30Published
Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals [Video]

Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down strategies the Houston Rockets can use to upset the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard feels they should continue to play their strengths with small ball &..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:38Published
Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility [Video]

Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility

Following a huge defensive play to seal a Game 7 win against the Thunder, James Harden reminds us all of his versatility which will be integral for their upcoming series against the Lakers.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this