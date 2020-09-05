Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Ric Bucher talks Harden's playoff tendencies & why his legacy is largely on the line | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 03:52 Ric Bucher joins the show to discuss whose legacy is more on the line tonight between James Harden & Russell Westbrook during game 7 of round 1 of NBA playoffs. Bucher feels Harden is largely responsible for the success or failure of the Houston Rockets and has huge stake in game 7 tonight.