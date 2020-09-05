|
Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
James Harden American basketball player
Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against LakersA late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News
How James Harden sealed Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory vs. Oklahoma City Thunder despite poor shootingJames Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
USATODAY.com
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'After the Houston Rockets defeated the OKC Thunder in Game 7, Chris Paul took issue with referee Scott Foster's delay of game call on him.
USATODAY.com
Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers GameLeBron James honored Chadwick Boseman Saturday night at the Lakers/Trail Blazers game ... and echoed a feeling millions of people share about the tragedies of..
TMZ.com
Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offsThe Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News
LeBron James, Anthony Davis shine again as Lakers close out Blazers in Game 5LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 79 points as the Lakers finished off the Blazers in Game 5 for their first playoff series win since 2012.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James American basketball player
10/16: CBSN AM12 Democrats take the stage at fourth primary debate; Hong Kong protesters burn Lebron James jersey
CBS News
Barack Obama advised LeBron James, Chris Paul, other players to finish NBA postseasonLeBron James, Chris Paul and others were uncertain about whether to continue the NBA playoffs and received advice from former President Barack Obama.
USATODAY.com
Russell Westbrook American basketball player
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19
Anthony Davis American basketball player
Los Angeles City in California
