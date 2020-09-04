Global  
 

Britain officially appoints Tony Abbott a trade adviser, defying waves of criticism

SBS Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Britain has named former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser, rejecting complaints from critics that his conservative views about women and gay people made him unfit to represent the United Kingdom.
