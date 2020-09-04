Britain officially appoints Tony Abbott a trade adviser, defying waves of criticism
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Britain has named former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser, rejecting complaints from critics that his conservative views about women and gay people made him unfit to represent the United Kingdom.
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..
