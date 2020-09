Inner west fight club founder hospitalised in Lewisham shootings Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Police confirmed ex-bikie Albert Rick Difloriano, 55, was one of two men involved in a targeted shooting on a quiet inner west street. šŸ‘“ View full article

