Tweets about this Deirdre Walsh RT @TheLeftDivideus: Tonight #TheProjectTV condemned the planned "Freedom Day" protest and argued that they would feel that same way if it… 2 minutes ago Ayse ozkan RT @10NewsFirstMelb: @kcostalos Police move to arrest more people gathered at the "Freedom Protest" in Melbourne. @kcostalos is at the scen… 2 minutes ago Ayse ozkan RT @10NewsFirstMelb: .@kcostalos is following the so-called "Freedom Protest" in Melbourne right now, which has seen hundreds gather at Alb… 2 minutes ago Zyite.com Freedom Day Protest Melbourne https://t.co/SlWdL2M6LA 5 minutes ago sarah RT @lehmo23: How many people in Melbourne have recognized someone at the freedom protest and thought “I had a feeling he was a fuckwit” #m… 6 minutes ago Ben Mitchell Peaceful protest at threat of unlawful #melbournelockdown & mandatory vaccination in May. Location, Melbourne shrin… https://t.co/igpd54Q50A 10 minutes ago Maria #FreeAustralianRefugees RT @abcmelbourne: RSL Victoria has today released a statement asking #Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance not be used as a place to protest #… 11 minutes ago