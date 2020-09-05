Global  
 

Donald Trump casts doubt on Navalny poisoning, saying US 'hasn't had any proof'

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump casts doubt on Navalny poisoning, saying US 'hasn't had any proof'President Donald Trump said the United States must look “very seriously” into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but that his administration had not yet seen any proof....
Trump bans 'anti-American' diversity training

 The president says any training sessions for government staff on "white privilege" are propaganda.
BBC News
Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' [Video]

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' during a visitto a World War I cemetery in France. Mr Trump also attacked his former chiefof staff John Kelly as the likely source of the article, which claimed he alsocalled late Republican senator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Trump Moves to Cancel Government Sensitivity Training Contracts

 A memo sent to agency heads on Friday called efforts that often focus on promoting awareness of racism “divisive” and “un-American propaganda.”
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, September 4, 2020

 Trump denies calling fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers"; Man creates special racetrack for 4-year-old boy.
CBS News

NATO chief: 'Proof beyond doubt' Navalny poisoned with Novichok [Video]

NATO chief: 'Proof beyond doubt' Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Alliance members demand Moscow reveal Novichok programme to global chemical weapons agency as West-Russia tension brews.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published
Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned [Video]

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned

A Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:07Published

Alexei Navalny: Nato says Russia must disclose its Novichok programme

 Nato cites "proof beyond doubt" that Mr Navalny was poisoned, but Russia has dismissed the claim.
BBC News

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It. [Video]

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.

In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result [Video]

White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November. Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy

Who wanted Alexei Navalny dead? Moscow strongly denies poisoning dissident who has been its biggest thorn

 MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny’s visit to Siberia last week went like most of the trips he has taken across the country to galvanize anger against President...
National Post Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewIndependentFOXNews.comCBC.ca

Russia says no signs of crime so far in Alexei Navalny’s sudden illness

Russia says no signs of crime so far in Alexei Navalny’s sudden illness MOSCOW — Russian authorities say they have found no indication so far that opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his supporters and the German...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyBelfast TelegraphCBC.caSpiegelNew Zealand Herald

