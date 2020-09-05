North Korea vows 'severe' punishments in wake of typhoon
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () North Korea has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the worst rainy seasons on record. The government says local officials failed to provide relief to people affected by Typhoon Maysak.
This is the terrifying moment Typhoon Maysak smashed into an apartment block in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday night (September 2).
Residents battled to close the doors and strong rain and wind blew through the building.
South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up...
Typhoon Maysak hit North Korea overnight and brought heavy rain and floods, the country's state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (September 3), even as damage from a previous typhoon last week..