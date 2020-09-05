Global  
 

North Korea vows 'severe' punishments in wake of typhoon

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
North Korea has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the worst rainy seasons on record. The government says local officials failed to provide relief to people affected by Typhoon Maysak.
