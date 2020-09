Trainers give group 2 tributes to Worthington after trainer loses cancer battle Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Rick Worthington's passing cast a shadow over racing at Randwick on Saturday as jockeys raced with black armbands and trainers remembered a friend. 👓 View full article

