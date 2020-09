You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rugby league: Roosters' James Tedesco expects big things from Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is relishing the NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams.Roosters star recruit Williams is set to end his 2171-day NRL hiatus on...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago



'I don't care if he's on $1m a game': Stuart backs code's SBW push The Raiders coach had something to say about Sonny Bill Williams' Roosters return, but it wasn't quite as critical as his club's chief executive.

Brisbane Times 5 days ago



'It's about honouring Josh': Roosters make it about Morris, not SBW Josh Morris celebrating 300 games alongside twin Brett will get overshadowed by Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return - but it's still a bloody big deal at Easts.

The Age 1 day ago





Tweets about this