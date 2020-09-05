Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Lose to Heat, Facing Elimination from Playoffs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED



The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks falling 0-2 to the Miami Heat in semifinals of the NBA playoffs in Orlando. Broussard feels the Bucks are done; they lack the mental.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:28 Published 2 days ago Shannon reacts to Bucks' Game 1 loss to Heat: 'They got their hands full with Jimmy Butler'



The Miami Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the series. and Jimmy Butler led his team to a win with a playoff high 40-points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk what this early.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:54 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this