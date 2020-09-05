Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Lose to Heat, Facing Elimination from Playoffs

NYTimes.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
For the second consecutive year, the Bucks entered the playoffs with the league’s best regular-season record. Down 3-0 against the Miami Heat, questions are swirling around the future of the team and its superstar.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE 03:40

 Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal why he believes Miami will keep the Bucks in a 0-3 hole after Game 3.

