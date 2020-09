First Famines of Coronavirus Era Are at World’s Doorstep, U.N. Warns Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The top U.N. relief official said parts of Yemen, South Sudan, northeast Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo are at risk, “endangering the lives of millions of women, men and children.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this