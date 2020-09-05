|
Feds pushed to abandon trade talks with Brazil over Amazon deforestation from fires
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The federal government is being urged to join France and Germany and halt trade talks with Brazil after another summer of record-breaking fires in the Amazon rainforest.
