Sterling nets late penalty as England win in Iceland

BBC News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling scores a 90th-minute penalty as 10-man England earn a late Nations League win at Iceland, who also finish the game a man down.
Iceland Island country in the North Atlantic

'They're playing a Championship side' - when England were humiliated by Iceland

 Resignations, humiliation and "the worst performance ever" - England's nightmarish Iceland memories.
BBC News
Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months [Video]

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months

A new study from Iceland provides reassurance that our antibodies are long-lasting. Covid-19 antibodies can last at least four months according to reports at Gizmodo. That is, assuming that we produce them in the first place. The study looked at blood samples collected from over 30,000 people in Iceland. That is a bit under 10% percent of the small Nordic country’s total population. That's more than 4,000 people who had either tested positive or were exposed to someone with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Raheem Sterling English footballer

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Haaland scores first goal for Norway - Nations League round-up

 Erling Braut Haaland scores his first senior goal for Norway but it is not enough to save his side from losing at home to Austria in the Nations League.
BBC News

Scotland frustrated by Israel at Hampden

 Scotland were denied a fourth straight victory and a winning start to their Nations League campaign with a frustrating draw against Israel.
BBC News
Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match [Video]

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th Portugal goal after a toe infection made him doubtful for Saturday's Nations League match at home to Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:38Published

