Sterling nets late penalty as England win in Iceland

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months



A new study from Iceland provides reassurance that our antibodies are long-lasting. Covid-19 antibodies can last at least four months according to reports at Gizmodo. That is, assuming that we produce them in the first place. The study looked at blood samples collected from over 30,000 people in Iceland. That is a bit under 10% percent of the small Nordic country’s total population. That's more than 4,000 people who had either tested positive or were exposed to someone with the virus.

