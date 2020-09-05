|
Ronaldo out of Portugal team to face Croatia
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been struggling with an infected toe, was omitted from Portugal's match squad to face Croatia in the first round of the Nations League on Saturday in Porto.
