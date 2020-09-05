Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo out of Portugal team to face Croatia

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Ronaldo out of Portugal team to face CroatiaCristiano Ronaldo, who has been struggling with an infected toe, was omitted from Portugal's match squad to face Croatia in the first round of the Nations League on Saturday in Porto.u00a0","content":"Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been struggling with an infected toe, was omitted from Portugal's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match 01:38

 Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th Portugal goal after a toe infection made him doubtful for Saturday's Nations League match at home to Croatia.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

10/15: CBSN AM

 Pres. Trump authorizes sanctions on Turkey; Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th career goal
CBS News

Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays At Venice Film Festival

 Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime GF Georgina Rodriguez turned the Venice Film Festival into her very own fashion show on Thursday ... and yeah, the woman..
TMZ.com

PSG in touch again and Juve explore Ronaldo link-up - what's the latest on Messi transfer?

 Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.
BBC News

Portugal Portugal country in southwestern Europe

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists [Video]

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal [Video]

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Rui Pinto's trial begins in Lisbon with the creater of Football Leaks facing 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:23Published
Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list [Video]

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Credit BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 secs Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - “We don’t want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Football Leaks trial to start in Portugal

 Rui Pinto says he is a whistleblower not a hacker and acted to expose corruption in football.
BBC News

Croatia Croatia Country in Southeast Europe

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla [Video]

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic rejoins Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year contract from Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:08Published
Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive [Video]

Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive

Once a European success story in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Croatia is hit with its highest number of new daily infections yet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine [Video]

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Nations League: Iceland 0-1 England - Raheem Sterling scores winner from spot

 Raheem Sterling scores a 90th-minute penalty as 10-man England earn a late Nations League win at Iceland, who also finish the game a man down.
BBC News

Sterling nets late penalty as England win in Iceland

 Raheem Sterling scores a 90th-minute penalty as 10-man England earn a late Nations League win at Iceland, who also finish the game a man down.
BBC News

Haaland scores first goal for Norway - Nations League round-up

 Erling Braut Haaland scores his first senior goal for Norway but it is not enough to save his side from losing at home to Austria in the Nations League.
BBC News

Scotland frustrated by Israel at Hampden

 Scotland were denied a fourth straight victory and a winning start to their Nations League campaign with a frustrating draw against Israel.
BBC News

Porto Porto Municipality in Norte, Portugal

Portugal’s new cultural centre is a wine drinker’s paradise

 Ever heard of Vila Nova de Gaia? A hillside town that sits just across the river from central Porto in northern Portugal, it’s where port wine has been made..
WorldNews
Porto celebrates their 29th Portuguese league [Video]

Porto celebrates their 29th Portuguese league

2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon give them championship as fans take to streets to celebrate

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Injured Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Portugal games

 Cristiano Ronaldo missed his third consecutive training session on Friday with Portugal coach Fernando Santos pessimistic he will recover from a toe infection in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Express and StarDaily Star

The Fear Factor: How Portugal Tackled COVID-19 – Analysis

The Fear Factor: How Portugal Tackled COVID-19 – Analysis By Eleanor Legge-Bourke Portugal was hailed as a success story in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons for the relatively controlled spread of...
Eurasia Review

Scots tourists slam Portugal travel chaos as UK nations enforce different rules

 Scotland and Wales impose quarantine while holidaymakers in England and Northern Ireland are exempt.
Daily Record Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this