Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Peter Strzok spent his FBI career hunting Russian and Chinese spies, but after news broke of derogatory text messages he’d sent about President Donald Trump, he came to feel like he was the one being hunted. There were menacing phone calls and messages from strangers, and anxious peeks out window shades before his family would leave the house. FBI security experts advised him of best practices — walk around your car before entering, watch for unfamiliar vehicles in your neighborhood — more commonly associated with mob targets looking to elude detection. “Being subjected to outrageous attacks up to and including by the president himself, which are full of lies and...
