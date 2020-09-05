Global  
 

Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’WASHINGTON — Peter Strzok spent his FBI career hunting Russian and Chinese spies, but after news broke of derogatory text messages he’d sent about President Donald Trump, he came to feel like he was the one being hunted. There were menacing phone calls and messages from strangers, and anxious peeks out window shades before his family would leave the house. FBI security experts advised him of best practices — walk around your car before entering, watch for unfamiliar vehicles in your neighborhood — more commonly associated with mob targets looking to elude detection. “Being subjected to outrageous attacks up to and including by the president himself, which are full of lies and...
Trump denies reports that he called war dead "losers" and "suckers"

 President Trump is denying claims that he called fallen U.S. servicemen "suckers" and "losers" for dying in World War I. The story first broke in The Atlantic..
CBS News

More Than Ever, Trump Casts Himself as the Defender of White America

 Presenting himself as a warrior against identity politics, the president has increasingly made appeals to the grievances of white supporters a centerpiece of his..
NYTimes.com

Democrats reach deal with White House to avoid government shutdown

 The Trump administration and Democratic leaders have informally agreed to a continuing resolution to avoid a potential government shutdown. But they're still at..
CBS News

Boats sink during Trump parade in Texas

 Several boats sank on Saturday during a parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis in Texas. Nobody was seriously hurt. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
CBS News

Race to the White House: US veterans are divided about reports Trump mocked military

 In this soldier's city and across the country, veterans and military families are divided about reports that President Donald Trump made disparaging comments..
New Zealand Herald

How viewers can help identify Samuel Little's victims

 The serial killer has confessed to 93 murders. The FBI now needs help identifying his victims to provide answers in unsolved cases
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

"Compromised": Peter Strzok on investigating the Trump campaign

 The former FBI Special Agent talks about leading Crossfire Hurricane, the Bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russian officials,..
CBS News

His side: Peter Strzok speaks

 In the summer of 2016 FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok led the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russian officials, which brought..
CBS News

