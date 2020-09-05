Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Violent typhoon heads for Japan packing 'record' winds and rain

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Violent typhoon heads for Japan packing 'record' winds and rainAn extremely powerful typhoon was barrelling towards southwestern Japan on Saturday as authorities issued evacuation advisories to thousands of residents, warning of unprecedented violent winds, heavy rain and high waves. Haishen churned near Okinawa in southern Japan on Saturday afternoon and was expected to approach Kyushu late Sunday or early Monday, the meteorological agency said. The storm is expected to affect Japan from late Saturday, with winds of up to 290 kilometres per hour (180 miles per hour), making it a "violent" storm -- the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea

Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea 00:18

 Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. Forecasters said the storm had...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Okinawa Prefecture Okinawa Prefecture Prefecture of Japan

Japanese official wants U.S. to stop military base construction

 Okinawa's newly elected governor Denny Tamaki wants the United States to stop construction on a military base. The island is currently home to 27,000 U.S...
CBS News
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan [Video]

Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan

Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, described gusts strong enough to cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Kyushu Kyushu Third largest island of Japan


Related videos from verified sources

Powerful winds brought by Typhoon Maysak rip off building roof and blow over trees [Video]

Powerful winds brought by Typhoon Maysak rip off building roof and blow over trees

Strong winds brought by Typhoon Maysak ripped off a building roof and blew over trees in northern China. The video was shot in the city of Hunchun in Jilin Province on September 3.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea [Video]

Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea

This is the terrifying moment Typhoon Maysak smashed into an apartment block in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday night (September 2). Residents battled to close the doors and strong rain and wind..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan [Video]

NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan

Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

LAC row: Japan offers perks to its firms moving to India from China

 A week before an India-Japan summit, Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI) announced it would add India and Bangladesh to a list of Asean...
IndiaTimes

Students in Japan return to in-person, but socially distanced classes

 While the coronavirus pandemic is keeping many American students at home, children in Japan are back in the classroom. Schools there have been able to reopen...
CBS News

Japan to give $5 mil in aid to Lebanon in wake of massive explosion

 The Japanese government will provide $5 million in emergency grant aid to Lebanon following the massive warehouse explosion in the country's capital Beirut last...
Japan Today Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this