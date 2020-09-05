Violent typhoon heads for Japan packing 'record' winds and rain
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () An extremely powerful typhoon was barrelling towards southwestern Japan on Saturday as authorities issued evacuation advisories to thousands of residents, warning of unprecedented violent winds, heavy rain and high waves. Haishen churned near Okinawa in southern Japan on Saturday afternoon and was expected to approach Kyushu late Sunday or early Monday, the meteorological agency said. The storm is expected to affect Japan from late Saturday, with winds of up to 290 kilometres per hour (180 miles per hour), making it a "violent" storm -- the...
Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county.
The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu.
Forecasters said the storm had...
