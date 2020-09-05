|
Jacob Blake pleads 'not guilty' from hospital bedside to criminal charges
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by a white police officer reignited protests across the US over racism and police brutality, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. The 29-year-old, who was left paralysed from the waist down by the shooting, was propped up in his hospital...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed for domestic violence chargesJacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges from his hospital bed on Friday.
CBS News
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Biden's visitWisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes discusses the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden's visit, President Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse on "CBS This..
CBS News
Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
Biden travels to Kenosha to meet with Jacob Blake’s familyJacob Blake’s parents, siblings and legal team came face-to-face with presidential candidate Joe Biden in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Mola Lenghi reports.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this