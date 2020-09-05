Global  
 

Jacob Blake pleads 'not guilty' from hospital bedside to criminal charges

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by a white police officer reignited protests across the US over racism and police brutality, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. The 29-year-old, who was left paralysed from the waist down by the shooting, was propped up in his hospital...
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to sexual assault, domestic abuse charges

Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to sexual assault, domestic abuse charges 01:27

 Attorneys for Jacob Blake entered a plea of not guilty during a hearing on Friday related to several charges, including sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

Shooting of Jacob Blake Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed for domestic violence charges

 Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges from his hospital bed on Friday.
CBS News

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Biden's visit

 Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes discusses the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden's visit, President Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse on "CBS This..
CBS News
Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans [Video]

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Biden travels to Kenosha to meet with Jacob Blake’s family

 Jacob Blake’s parents, siblings and legal team came face-to-face with presidential candidate Joe Biden in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Mola Lenghi reports.
CBS News

Hearing scheduled for domestic abuse charges against Jacob Blake [Video]

Hearing scheduled for domestic abuse charges against Jacob Blake

A hearing is set for Jacob Blake on Friday afternoon in relation to domestic abuse charges filed against him earlier this year.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:37Published
Jacob Blake's family speak out [Video]

Jacob Blake's family speak out

Jacob Blake's family gave powerful speeches as he lay in hospital after being shot 7 times in the back by police.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:14Published
Authorities take handcuffs off of Jacob Blake while he remains in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down [Video]

Authorities take handcuffs off of Jacob Blake while he remains in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down

Authorities have removed the handcuffs that restrained Jacob Blake to his hospital bed and have vacated a felony arrest warrant on him Friday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Blake makes first court appearance via video from hospital bed

 Jacob Blake -- whose shooting during a confrontation with Kenosha, Wisconsin, police, reignited racial justice demonstrations -- pleaded not guilty to previous...
FOXNews.com

Father of Kenosha Shooting Victim Under Scrutiny for Social Media Posts

 As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake after his shooting by police in Kenosha, Wis., Blake's father came under fire...
Newsmax

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump has said a lot of shocking things, but comparing Jacob Blake's shooting to a golfer who misses a putt is jaw-dropping. And, Trump's AG thinks there...
TMZ.com


