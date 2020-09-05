Global  
 

Allan reunites with Ancelotti by leaving Napoli for Everton

Saturday, 5 September 2020
Allan reunites with Ancelotti by leaving Napoli for EvertonLIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil midfielder Allan reunited with Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday after moving from Napoli to Everton. The transfer fee was not disclosed by the two clubs but media reports estimated it at 21 million pounds ($27.8 million). The 29-year-old...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Allan: Ancelotti did 'everything possible' to get me

Allan: Ancelotti did 'everything possible' to get me 00:24

 Allan says Carlo Ancelotti did 'everything possible' to get him to sign for Everton.

Allan: Everton sign Brazilian midfielder for £21m from Napoli on three-year deal

 Everton sign Brazilian midfielder from Napoli on a three-year contract for a fee believed to be around £21.7m.
BBC News

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti Italian association football manager and former player

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing [Video]

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:18Published

James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to come

 New Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
BBC News

From Galactico to Everton - can Ancelotti revive Rodriguez?

 World Cup top scorer and serial trophy winner but a Real Madrid "nearly man" - BBC Sport analyses Everton's new signing James Rodriguez.
BBC News

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton sign Watford midfielder on three-year deal

 Everton sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on a three-year contract for a fee understood to be £20m.
BBC News

Premier League: ‘Signings could open up title race’ - Alan Shearer previews new season

 Alan Shearer thinks Manchester City will win the Premier League title back from Liverpool but says predictions are difficult until the transfer window closes on..
BBC News

Ancelotti: Allan will bring passion and heart [Video]

Ancelotti: Allan will bring passion and heart

Carlo Ancelotti says Allan will bring passion and heart to Goodison Park after signing for Everton from Napoli.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
'Allan will join Everton from Napoli' [Video]

'Allan will join Everton from Napoli'

Sky in Italy reporter Valentina Fass reveals Napoli midfielder Allan has said his goodbyes at the Italian club ahead of his £24.3m move to Everton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published

