Allan reunites with Ancelotti by leaving Napoli for Everton
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil midfielder Allan reunited with Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday after moving from Napoli to Everton. The transfer fee was not disclosed by the two clubs but media reports estimated it at 21 million pounds ($27.8 million). The 29-year-old...
Allan (footballer, born 1991) Brazilian footballer
Naples City in southern Italy
Carlo Ancelotti Italian association football manager and former player
Everton F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Brazil Largest country in South America
