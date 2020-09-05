Boris Johnson's government told to take its 'head out of the sand' and avoid a double winter crisis of Brexit and the coronavirus

Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence'



Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970