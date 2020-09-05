Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane Stephens

 Six-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News

Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw

 A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com

Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is next

 Serena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com

Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita Gasparyan

 Six-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News

Sloane Stephens Sloane Stephens American tennis player

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression [Video]

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

James was joined by Patrick Mahomes, Sloane Stephens and a slew of other athletes in signing the letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens

 Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsZee NewsJapan Today

Williams battles into US Open third round

 Six-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News Also reported by •Zee NewsUSATODAY.comDNA

2020 U.S. Open: What to Watch on Saturday

 The defending doubles champions play their second-round matches, and the 2019 singles runners-up, Daniil Medvedev and Serena Williams, start off Saturday’s...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this