Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serena Williams American tennis player
US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane StephensSix-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News
Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's drawA record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is nextSerena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita GasparyanSix-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News
Sloane Stephens American tennis player
