Beirut explosion: 'No signs of life' in search for blast survivors

BBC News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Rescue workers enter a fourth day of searching after a machine detected possible signs of life under rubble.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble

Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble 02:50

 Chilean rescue team detected signs of life on Thursday under the rubble of a building demolished by August blast.

'We lost everything': Beirut explosion survivor [Video]

'We lost everything': Beirut explosion survivor

A month after the explosion, hundreds of homes are damaged, and people wait for government support.

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day [Video]

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

Rescue workers continued to dig through the rubble of a Beirut building for a third day on Saturday, still hoping to find someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Beirut blast: Victims remembered in one month anniversary vigil

 It is one month since a port explosion caused devastation in Lebanon's capital city.
Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble [Video]

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

A heroic rescue worker in Beirut has explained in an interview that he still has hope to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected, one month on from the devastating explosion that rocked the..

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Beirut's port, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 150..

Frantic Search For Survivors Continues In Wake Of Massive Beirut Port Explosion [Video]

Frantic Search For Survivors Continues In Wake Of Massive Beirut Port Explosion

Ian Lee reports on Beirut struggling to cope with accidental blast at port that killed more than 100 people (8-5-2020)

News24.com | Hopes of miracle fade in search for Beirut blast survivor

 Rescue teams kept up their search for survivors in Beirut on Saturday even as hopes raised by sensor readings of a pulse beneath the rubble of last month's blast...
Beirut blast: search continues for possible survivor under rubble

 The search operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district has gripped Beirut one month after a deadly explosion ripped through the city.
Pets Reunited with Owners in Heartwarming Videos After Beirut Blast

 A group of people has been on the ground after the Beirut blast, finding lost pets and reuniting them with their owners ... and the video is about as feel-good...
